It’s said that decisions made decide the luck you’ll have.
Police said Friday the 13th’s bad luck came in droves for a man accused of fleeing a wreck that left his truck one tire short and trying to pass a false identity as his.
Lawton Police Sgt. Daniel Hallagin responded to a wreck around 5:15 a.m. near 102 E. Lee with the description of a white SUV that ran into a power box and then tried to flee the scene with a missing tire. Hallagin found a white Chevrolet Suburban that was missing its driver’s side tire and suffered front end damage parked in the Motel 6 parking lot, 202 E. Lee, the report states. The SUV was still running and a man was sitting in the driver’s seat.
The driver denied being in the wreck despite “the obvious damage to the vehicle and fresh leaking vehicle fluids,” Hallagin reported. The man gave his name as “Lester Augstnin” but it was suspected of being a false name. That would later prove to be the case.
Hallagin eventually was able to identify the man who had an active local warrant for no driver’s license, no insurance and reckless driving, the report states. He also had a valid Cotton County warrant. The driver’s license had been flagged for suspension.
Hallagin arrested the driver for the warrants and for resisting an officer. According to the report, during an inventory of the man’s bag during booking at the city jail, 10.8 grams of marijuana, an alprazolam pill and an unidentified pills were recovered and the man was also booked for possession of controlled dangerous substances.