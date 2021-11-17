Police say they arrested a woman for writing $15,000 in bad checks to buy furniture.
She remains under investigation for more potential allegations of fraud.
The woman is in police custody after she was accused of using two checks from a closed account totaling $15,000 used to buy furniture, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Police were notified when the checks returned to the closed account.
When the woman was taken into custody, police discovered a vehicle at her home that also had been reported stolen, Grubbs said. Investigators received a search warrant for her home and storage unit.
“All the property she had illegally purchased was recovered,” he said. “The Lawton Police Department’s detectives are discovering additional checks she has written and are locating victims for additional charges in the near future.”
Records indicate she has not been charged, as of Tuesday.