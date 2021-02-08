A woman fought back but was left battered and minus her backpack and a pair of cellphones following a Saturday morning attack.
Lawton Police Officer Hunter Phillips was called around 11 a.m. to Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, on the robbery report. The victim said she’d been walking to work in the area behind 2104 NW 38th when she was attacked from behind by a man.
According to the report, she said the man grabbed her backpack as she tried to run away, then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her closer before clinching his hand around her throat. She fought back.
The woman said she bit the man in the forearm and kicked him in the crotch to get away. She ran south on 38th Street and then walked to Walmart to call 911.
The woman said two cellphones were inside the backpack, the report states.
Phillips said she had a large bruise on the left side of her neck and scrapes on her knuckles from the fight to get away.