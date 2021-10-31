The Comanche County Health Department is partnering with Infant Crisis Services to host its BabyMobile on Thursday.
The BabyMobile van will be on the north side of the Comanche County Health Department, 1010 S. Sheridan, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The BabyMobile will provide families in the Lawton community with a one-week supply of diapers and formula OR food for their children from birth through age 3, while the supply lasts.
You have to be the legal parent or guardian of the child, but the child does not have to be present to receive the items. No appointment is required.
The BabyMobile, which serves as a baby food and diaper pantry on wheels, extends emergency assistance to target populations in strategic locations throughout Oklahoma. Providing multiple sites helps reduce the transportation barrier for clients and reaches those who might not otherwise have support.
The BabyMobile will not operate during inclement weather. Cancellations are possible. Text “BabyMobile” to 484848 for full schedule or visit: www.infantcrisis.org/get-help/babymobile.