Police are investigating a Saturday evening incident that left one man injured, another under arrest and witnesses with a tale to tell.
Lawton police and first responders were called shortly after 5:45 p.m. to 709 NW 31st regarding a disturbance that escalated with a bang.
Sgt. Michael Arzola arrived and found a man suffering from a large, open wound on the left side of his face that stretched from the top of his left eyebrow down to his left nostril, the report states. He said he’d been sucker-punched by another man while he wasn’t looking. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
A man identified as the second victim told Arzola he’d come to the home for a baby shower thrown for the first man. According to the report, a man riding with him had been “behaving oddly” and said people were after him to kill him. He told the second man that the home was where someone had once tried to kill him.
When they arrived, the oddly acting man pulled out a collapsible baton and attacked man at the home. That’s when, the report states, the injured man was struck across the face and fell to the ground unconscious. The second man said the man on the ground continued to be struck in the face.
When the second man tried to pull the aggressive one away, he was struck in the face and forearm with the baton. According to the report, when he got away he yelled at another man to grab a gun and shoot the violent man “because he would not stop hitting” the unconscious man lying on the ground.
The other man got a gun out of his vehicle and fired a single shot into the air in order to break up the assault.
Officers arrived soon after and took the violent man into custody for two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon as well as for possession of possible pills of ecstasy, the report states; the four pills were discovered during booking.
Police recovered the bloody baton as well as a bloody firearm, a spent shell casing and a single bullet found in the backyard of the home.