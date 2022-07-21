It was the end of February when Katie and Jeffery Adams, Lawton, found out their unborn child had a rare genetic condition.
Katie was about six months into her pregnancy, and fluids started building up in the brain of baby Kason. During a medical examination, they decided to do a test.
Kason was diagnosed with chromosome 5q14.3 microdeletion syndrome, an extremely rare genetic condition. This specific deletion has never had any confirmed cases recorded so far, Jeffery said.
Kason was born March 20, in the bathroom, eight weeks before his due date. Being born so early complicated matters. Kason was required to sleep in a box that heated him up as needed.
Now, the family is staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Oklahoma City while Kason is being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit at OU Children’s Hospital.
“It’s really stressful,” Jeffery says. “Right now, it’s all about surviving. He is a little warrior. He has fought so hard from day one to be here.”
And Kason’s mood doesn’t seem to be affected too much.
“Normally, he is happy and content.”
Once Kason is able to go home, the work won’t stop. The chromosome deletion leads to a variety of symptoms that will severely impact Kason’s life. One example: colon cancer.
“Once he turns 10, he will need annual checkups,” Jeffery says.
That’s because the chromosome region that is missing in Kason contains the so-called APC gene, according to a report by the hospital. The APC gene acts as a tumor-suppressor gene, because it produces proteins that control cell division, which means it prevents cells from growing too fast. Kason doesn’t have this gene.
The missing APC gene is associated with a condition called familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), a cancer predisposition syndrome, which is associated with high risk for colorectal cancer and by the development of multiple noncancerous growths (polyps) of the colon as well as stomach, duodenum, soft-tissue tumors and dental and eye anomalies.
Kason also is also experiencing severe motor delays, as well as learning, speech and walking. He has a chronic lung disease and hasn’t been able yet to suck or swallow. So-called tracheotomy and G-tube surgeries were necessary, which went well.
“We don’t know if Kason will speak, walk or feed himself,” Jeffery said.
“Features of chromosome 5q14.3 microdeletion vary widely but more common features include developmental delays/intellectual disability, distinct facial features, low muscle tone, abnormal movements and seizures,” the hospital report said. “Additional features can include brain abnormalities, feeding difficulties and underdeveloped optic nerve.”
The positive news: Although severely impacted by the chromosome deletion, Kason could live to a normal age, the geneticists believe.
Jeffery and Katie Adams’ daughter, London, 8, is staying in Lawton and hasn’t met her brother yet.
Apart from the health aspect, finances are a huge concern to the family.
“The insurance is only partially covering. Every day in Intensive Care Unit costs several thousand dollars. We are applying for assistance, for example Social Security, but that doesn’t mean we’ll get it,” Jeffery said.
Katie, a third-grade teacher, is on maternity leave, and Jeffery’s Family Medical Leave Act leave just ended. Jeffery, who is a surgical technician at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, plans on traveling to make more money.
“Any moment, your life can change,” Jeffery recalls what he learned during the past few months.
“We don’t know if we will be here for weeks or months,” he said. It could be another two or three months. Jeffery hopes that they will be transferred to the transition program in the near future, but “we stay in Oklahoma City as long as it’s necessary.”