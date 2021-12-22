To cut down a Christmas Tree, you need to use an axe.
Tuesday, Lawton kids learned to use an axe in a different way — a plastic one, that is.
At the Dr. E.A. Owens Multipurpose Center, Lawton Parks and Recreation employees helped kids throw plastic axes and shuriken at targets as part of a series of events to get kids out and about during the holiday break.
Michell Rosario, activities coordinator for Parks and Recreation, suggested the idea of axe throwing. She said she thought it would be an excellent addition to their holiday break events, providing relief for both parents and their kids.
“We put this together to alleviate pressure for the parents and give them a place to drop off their kids for a little while,” Rosario said. “Axe throwing really helps relieve stress and frustration for kids, too.”
Rosario and the Parks and Recreation department wanted the children to be able to throw axes as safely as they possibly could. They found plastic axe throwing sets online and ordered a few.
The axe throwing fell mostly under the auspices of Rosario, who used her prior experience to her advantage as she prepared to teach kids how to throw.
“I did horrible on the big axes,” Rosario said. “But with the plastic ones, it started to come more naturally to me.”
Amber Pierson, an aid working for Parks and Recreation, also guided kids in their technique. She said that when the idea was first suggested, she was nervous about how it might work.
“I was scared at first,” Pierson said. “Then I saw the plastic sets, and that everything would be safe for the kids, and I was excited about it.”
The axe throwing began at 1 p.m., and was immediately a bigger draw for kids at the center than Rosario anticipated, with about 20 kids walking into the gym in the first hour and immediately headed for the targets.
“I anticipated maybe 10 to 15,” Rosario said. “We tend to exceed our expectations when we add something new like this.”
Axe throwing was only one of the attractions at the Owens Center Tuesday. Other draws were a craft table, mini-golf and a bounce-house, all of which the children stopped in at while doing a rotation around the gym.
One parent in attendance, Veronica Ryan, took her son Troy to the Owens center. As he took his turn throwing a set of plastic axes, Veronica Ryan talked about taking her son to the center after recently learning about their winter events.
“I didn’t know about any of this,” Ryan said. “It’s great, and it keeps kids entertained for the holidays.”