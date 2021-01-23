Police are looking for clues in the overnight ax break-in Wednesday of a northwest Lawton restaurant.
Lawton Police Sgt. Billy Peterson reported speaking Thursday morning with employees at Outback Steakhouse, 7206 Cache Road, after the break-in was discovered. While clearing the building, an ax was found on the kitchen floor.
Once the scene was cleared, the restaurant owner made copies of the security video to find out what was missing.
Investigators determined the ax had been used to break into the west door, the report states. Although the burglar's entrance into the building wasn’t recorded, video did capture a suspect inside.
The ax and a glove the suspect was seen wearing were collected as evidence.
The restaurant manager who closed Wednesday night told Peterson that she did not get the alarm set before leaving due to a malfunction of the system. According to the report, no alarm went off.