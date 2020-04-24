A 26-year-old Lawton man awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of first-degree robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon was charged Thursday with escaping from jail.
Although charged, there are few details available regarding the latest allegation.
Jamal Latief Smith Jr. was charged in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of escape from a penal institution after former felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to 14 years in prison for the latest charge.
Smith was slated to be sentenced Thursday in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for the February conviction. A jury found him guilty of the shooting and robbery on Feb. 12 and recommended that he be punished with life in prison for the assault charge and another 35 years for the robbery.
Smith was found guilty of a 2018 shooting and robbery at a club west of Lawton. According to a prior Constitution story, Smith, an ex-employee of Cowgirl’s Men’s Club, 12305 Cache Road, was determined by the jury to have shot the club manager and robbed him. The manager told police that Smith robbed him, beat him, “shot him in the chin” with a gun and “physically broke” his leg.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Meaders.
While remaining in custody of the Comanche County Detention Center, Smith is now accused of, at least, escaping his cell during an April 16 incident. Little else has been reported although records show he remains in the jail custody.
Along with his February conviction, Smith was also convicted in January 2010 in Tulsa County of assault and battery on an employee of a juvenile detention facility, records indicate.
Smith’s bail was set at $5,000 for the escape charge. He is scheduled to return to court for that count at 3 p.m. July 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.