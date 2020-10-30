Avoid post-storm contractor fraud
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit offers the following tips to avoid contractor fraud:
•Ask for referrals from people you trust and for references from contractors.
•Avoid fly-by-night companies and use local companies established in the community.
•Obtain written estimates from multiple contractors.
•Ensure roofers are registered with the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board by calling 405-521-6550, or check the online database at https://cib.ok.gov/are-they-licensed.
•Be cautious of door-to-door solicitation, contractors who ask for a substantial up-front payment or request cash payment, use high pressure or aggressive sales tactics or resist the use of a written contract.
•Do not give out bank account information, social security or driver’s license numbers.
•If contractors identify themselves with a federal or state government agency, ask for credentials and call the agency they claim to be with.