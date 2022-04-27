The State Medical Examiner has released an autopsy report for a 2-month-old found shot, killed and stuffed in a plastic storage container with his mother in January.
The autopsy report for the infant, Christian Kotaro Van Duyn, showed he and his mother were discovered stuffed into a black storage container at their apartment at St. James Apartments, 8802 Cache Road.
Investigators believe his father committed the murders.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office entered the autopsy report Tuesday in the case against David John Van Duyn, 45, of Lawton. He is facing four felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent and two counts of unlawful removal of a dead body, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The murder counts are punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
According to Dr. Celia Cobb’s autopsy report, Christian Van Duyn was shot at point-blank range five times.
There were an additional five ricochet shots that struck him, the report states. Investigators have told The Constitution his mother, Naoka, suffered similar injuries.
Lawton police were first called Jan. 5 to apartment No. 501, after bullet holes appearing to be from the apartment below, No. 502, were found throughout the apartment, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police recovered several bullet projectiles.
An attempt to make contact in the downstairs apartment failed and police were unable to make entry due to the front door being barricaded, the affidavit states. Officers left the scene.
The call of a “suspicious” man dressed in camouflage and walking into traffic around the apartment complex would bring police back the next day. Van Duyn was found inside his vehicle with a loaded rifle and two loaded 9mm handguns with him at Dayspring Church, 8612 Cache Road, according to the affidavit. He was detained for a mental evaluation and another welfare check was made at apartment No. 502.
Once inside, officers found blood on the floor. The black plastic container was found in an office/dayroom, the affidavit states. According to the autopsy report, mother and son were wrapped separately and stuffed inside the container. Several shell casings were found throughout the apartment.
Van Duyn admitted to killing his wife and son and to firing multiple bullets inside the apartment, according to the affidavit.
The deaths were Lawton’s first two homicides of 2022.
After refusing his first scheduled initial appearances in court, the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and Mitchell Solomon from Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services was appointed his counsel. Records indicate he’d refused to leave his cell and had been combative with Comanche County Detention Center staff.
A mental observation and evaluation was ordered but no result has been filed.
Van Duyn’s preliminary hearing conference scheduled for April 7 has been reset to 3 p.m. Sept. 29, records indicate. He is being held on $5 million bond.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.