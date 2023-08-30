The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for a man investigators said was shot and killed by his 14-year-old son in December 2022.
The report from Oklahoma Medical Examiner Celia Cobb, entered into the Comanche County court records Tuesday, described the wounds Brock Latrial Sellers, 41, received the morning of Dec. 5, 2022, in the parking lot of Bellaire Apartments, 622 SW Bishop. Brock Sellers was found next to his car in the parking lot, dead from multiple wounds to his back. Spent shell casings were found nearby. The shooting was ruled a homicide.
Cobb reported Brock Sellers received 17 gunshot wounds consistent with the evidence of the nine gunshots heard on Brock Sellers’ dashcam from the incident. Seven of the wounds went through and through and three others were penetrating. A wound to the right wrist was consistent with an entry, exit and re-entry injury.
The most-likely fatal wounds were from two gunshots, according to Cobb’s report. One gunshot struck Brock Sellers from the front top of the head and lodged in his upper neck just below the jaw, the report states. The second was from the lower left neck at the junction of the upper back; the bullet lodged in his spleen.
Brock Sellers’ son, Braquise Sellers, a.k.a. “Bama,” 14, appeared Aug. 16 in Comanche County District Court for a felony count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent, records indicate.
The State is seeking life without the possibility of parole, calling Sellers “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge.
Brock Sellers lived at the apartment with his wife, his 16-year-old daughter and his younger son, Braquise Sellers, the warrant affidavit states.
During questioning, Braquise Sellers said he’d been in the parking lot with his father to take some movie and CD cases from the car he said his father was sitting in, according to the affidavit. He said he was walking away when he heard his father yelling at someone on his cellphone. He said when he got to the apartment, he heard multiple gunshots.
Witnesses and dash camera video identified only the father and son being outside at the time of the shooting. The sound of nine gunshots also were heard in the video, the affidavit states. Investigators believe the teen lied about the chain of events.
A video Braquise Sellers posted to his Instagram page two days before the shooting was discovered by investigators. It showed him holding a handgun later identified as having been given to his father by his stepmother. The message on the video read: “As soon as I got a Glock I went and slid for the gang,” according to the affidavit.
Police recovered several handgun magazines, bullets and an unloaded Taurus handgun and a black holster, the affidavit states. Following DNA testing at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it was learned Braquise Sellers’ DNA was found on the gun. The bullet casings in the parking lot also matched to being fired from the Taurus handgun.
Held in the Juvenile Detention Center on $1 million bond, Sellers returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference.
The autopsy report has been entered into the court record for presentation during the teen’s scheduled preliminary hearing, slated for 9 a.m. Dec. 8, records indicate.