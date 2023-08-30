Tape

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for a man investigators said was shot and killed by his 14-year-old son in December 2022.

The report from Oklahoma Medical Examiner Celia Cobb, entered into the Comanche County court records Tuesday, described the wounds Brock Latrial Sellers, 41, received the morning of Dec. 5, 2022, in the parking lot of Bellaire Apartments, 622 SW Bishop. Brock Sellers was found next to his car in the parking lot, dead from multiple wounds to his back. Spent shell casings were found nearby. The shooting was ruled a homicide.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

