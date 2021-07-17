The State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report of a 54-year-old man killed Feb. 2 shows he died from a through-and-through gunshot wound to his neck.
Dr. Celia Cobb reported that David Michael Hawk died from the perforating gunshot wound that struck just under his chin and exited his left side of the mid-back. There were also multiple injuries and abrasions on his chin, cheeks, upper lip and nose. Homicide was identified as the manner of death.
The man who has been charged in the case, Joe Marvin Champion III, of Devol, made his initial appearance Feb. 9 in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Champion told investigators he feared for his life when he fired off the shot that took Hawk’s life east of Lawton.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office claimed he “engaged in contemptuous and reckless disregard … and in total indifference to the life and safety of another.” The DA's office entered the autopsy report into its case file on Thursday.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Hawk’s home at 14606 Cache Road. After witnesses identified Champion as the shooter, he was taken in for questioning.
Investigators said Champion accompanied a woman to Hawk’s home to collect her belongings; she and Hawk had been in a relationship and lived together before splitting up. All was well until Champion returned to the door to pick up a bag she’d left behind.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Champion said Hawk became aggressive and when Hawk picked up a brick, Champion countered by drawing his handgun from his hip and shooting Hawk.
Champion is being held on $300,000 bond and is slated for a preliminary hearing in the coming weeks.