A Lawton man killed in April died from a bullet to his mouth, according to the State Medical Examiner.
Dr. Leonardo Roquero reported Lavonte M. Lawler, 28, died April 17 from a bullet fired into his lower lip that lodged in his spinal canal. With the manner of death identified as homicide, investigators believe they have the shooter behind bars.
Frank Alexander Cooper III, 36, of Lawton, made his initial appearance May 4 in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, use of vehicle in the discharging of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
The Comanche County District Attorney's Office entered the report into evidence Thursday for Cooper's case.
Cooper had been on the run following the incident at Garrett’s Landing Apartments, 1321 SW 27th. An arrest warrant was issued on April 20. He was arrested the morning of April 22 in Memphis, Tenn.
Lawler was shot and killed during the incident that happened shortly before 1 p.m. April 17. According to the probable cause affidavit, police found Lawler dead from a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. Rafael Sante Joyner also was found suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told investigators Cooper shot Lawler in the face but were unsure who shot and injured Joyner. Jakelevon D. Johnson also was in the car during the shooting, according to investigators.
Johnson, 20, of Lawton, is being held on $200,000 bond after making his initial court appearance where he was charged with a felony count of being an accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
The surviving victim also is wanted for illegally having a gun during the incident.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant on April 28 for Rafael Sante Joyner, 26, of Lawton, for a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 1 and 10 years in prison.
The charge against Joyner stems from a handgun found at the scene that returned to him, according to the warrant affidavit.
Joyner remains free.
Cooper, held on $1 million bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.