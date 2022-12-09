Great Plains instructor receives award

Michael Thomason, third from left, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year. Thomason is an automotive technician instructor at Great Plains Technology Center. From left are Brad Pellman, Chair of the ASE Board of Directors; Colby Florea, Vice President, U.S. Automotive Replacement; Thomason; and ASE President & CEO.

 Courtesy photo

LEESBURG, VA — Michael Thomason, an ASE Certified automotive technician at Great Plains Technology Center, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year.

Fifty-two automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 17 at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence held at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley in San Diego, Calif., according to a press release.

Recommended for you