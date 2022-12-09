LEESBURG, VA — Michael Thomason, an ASE Certified automotive technician at Great Plains Technology Center, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year.
Fifty-two automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 17 at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence held at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley in San Diego, Calif., according to a press release.
The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE Certified professionals nationwide. Colby Florea, Vice President, U.S. Automotive Replacement, Gates; Brad Pellman, Chair of the ASE Board of Directors; and Timothy Zilke, ASE President and CEO, presented the award to Thomason.
“Mike, who is an automotive service instructor at Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry. Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement,” said Zilke.
“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” Zilke continued. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with Gates to recognize Mike’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Mike represents the best of the best.”
Thirty-three companies from both OEM and Aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the Auto, Truck, Collision, Parts and Service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.