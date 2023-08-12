A 25-year-old Lawton man described as having high functioning autism is in jail on $30,000 bond after, police said, he admitted to making a lewd proposal to an 8-year-old girl.

Dallas Page Blevins made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

