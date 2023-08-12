A 25-year-old Lawton man described as having high functioning autism is in jail on $30,000 bond after, police said, he admitted to making a lewd proposal to an 8-year-old girl.
Dallas Page Blevins made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
Lawton police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. July 26 to Mocine Park, Southwest 8th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. They spoke with a woman who said Blevins approached her 8-year-old daughter while she was playing in the park. She said he asked the girl if he could “rub” her genitals, the probable cause affidavit states.
When confronted, Blevins tried to flee but was caught by neighbors, according to Detective Justin Johnson. Blevins could be heard on officers’ body cameras saying, “I said I touch an 8-year-old’s (genitals), and I sorry to them many times,” the affidavit states.
Johnson spoke with a woman to establish Blevins’ competency and she said he had high functioning autism, according to the affidavit. She said it mostly affects his verbal skills and some cognitive delay but she estimates he’s mentally at a late-teen level, Johnson stated. She said he knows right from wrong.
Held on $30,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the victim or witnesses, Blevins is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.