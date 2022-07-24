Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Authority are negotiating with an eastern U.S. entity to manage youth sports in the city.

The authority’s Programs Committee has recommended Eastern Sports Management as the contractor to manage all facets of youth sports associated with the City of Lawton, from running team sports, to maintaining fields and facilities, to operating what supporters say will be an indoor youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park. Programs Committee Chairman Hossein Moini said Friday the group received permission from the full trust authority to enter into negotiations with Eastern Sports Management, with plans to come back with a contract for the authority to consider in August.

