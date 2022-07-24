Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Authority are negotiating with an eastern U.S. entity to manage youth sports in the city.
The authority’s Programs Committee has recommended Eastern Sports Management as the contractor to manage all facets of youth sports associated with the City of Lawton, from running team sports, to maintaining fields and facilities, to operating what supporters say will be an indoor youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park. Programs Committee Chairman Hossein Moini said Friday the group received permission from the full trust authority to enter into negotiations with Eastern Sports Management, with plans to come back with a contract for the authority to consider in August.
Eastern Sports Management submitted one of the eight proposals that committee members reviewed before narrowing the field to six who came to Lawton for presentations, then to three that were more closely analyzed then ranked to determine which was the best fit. Committee members said Eastern Sports was the lowest responsible bidder that best met the authority’s needs.
Officials have not said what the entity would be paid to operate youth sports for Lawton.
“It was a long process,” Moini said, explaining the work to find a contractor began in mid-March with four members of the authority and three citizens joining forces to find the most qualified candidate.
Moini said the Fredericksburg, Virginia-based Eastern Sports Management operates multiple facilities and youth sports programs, including Tulsa’s 190,000-square-foot Titan Sports and Performance Center. Program Committee officials said several assets prompted them to select Eastern Sports Management.
Committee member Krista Ratliff said some of the allure is that the entity has built new facilities as well as created successful cooperative partnerships with municipalities, something she said will help in the quest to seek sponsorships and grants to help operate the program.
Committee member Albert Johnson Jr. said he talked to the Tulsa general manager and was impressed by what he heard, adding he also likes the entity’s reputation for bringing local workers into the equation.
“They try to work locally,” Johnson said, of the firm’s plan to talk to local individuals who will be capable of working in youth sports.
Authority members said Eastern Sports Management has a “framework” under which it operates, then brings in locals to operate their facilities under those guidelines.
“They have processes in place we can use,” said authority member Carey Monroe, adding when she called references for feedback, “they struggled with finding negative things (to say).”
“They got into this because they care about youth sports,” she said.
Authority members said the plan is to move forward with a contractor as quickly as possible.
Moini said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will operate fall youth sports (football and volleyball). If the committee can keep to its timeline of having the management contract back to the full authority for approval in August, Eastern Sports can be in Lawton by September and in control of youth sports by December (one of the firm’s tasks will be helping city staff develop a transition plan to move youth sports, facilities and maintenance from the city to Eastern Sports).
Moini said Eastern Sports will be in full control of youth sports by the time the 2023-2024 fiscal year begins July 1, although the authority expects that entity to be managing youth sports teams this spring. Committee member Clint Powell said they also expect Eastern Sports Management to ramp up for what he calls Phase III of the transition plan: maintenance of fields and facilities this spring.