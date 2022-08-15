Shabnam Khalilyar

Shabnam Khalilyar during a more pleasant time in Kabul, Afghanistan, inside the presidential compound.

 Courtesy photo

EDITOR'S NOTE: Shabnam Khalilyar, 26, is a University of Oklahoma Gaylord College journalism fellow preparing to enter graduate school this fall to study international diplomacy. She was on one of the last planes out of Afghanistan in 2021 after the country fell to the Taliban. In Afghanistan she worked as a journalist and recently served as head of public opinion analysis and media monitoring for the office of the presidential chief of staff.

A year is not a long period for the immeasurable pains and sufferings of your country’s loss to be healed. Perhaps decades won’t be enough. For those still stuck in Afghanistan, the bitter story of Aug. 15, 2021, is not over yet.

