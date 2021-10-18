An audit of the City of Lawton's Parks and Recreation Department and the streets/traffic division of Public Works wasn't so much about identifying misspending as it was making suggestions for improvements.
The results of that internal audit by the long-time city external auditing firm Crawford and Associates was outlined for the City Council Tuesday, with recommendations centering on several common threads, including a recommendation in both areas to implement a new capital asset policy to track capital assets. The audit is the result of a decision the City Council made last year, outsourcing (meaning hiring a private firm) to handle internal audits that had been done by a designated staff person.
Frank Crawford said his firm has completed two of those internal audits and has plans to move to other areas of the city. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the firm has been given the freedom to select the divisions/departments it will audit.
"I've asked them to not tell me who they will look at until they come to do it," he said, of a process calculated to improve processes inside city departments.
Cleghorn and Crawford both noted city staff already had begun implementing one proposal Crawford's analysis identified: the cash collection process, something especially important for the divisions of Parks and Recreation that accept cash from customers.
Crawford said the internal audit didn't reveal anything "earthshaking." Rather, the goal was to look at funds, how they are received and deposited and safeguard regulations that might be strengthened. Crawford said the idea was not so much looking at numbers but at how proficient city staff is in collecting cash and tracking capital assets.
Crawford said the firm had only minor suggestions to make about the new cash implementation process Parks and Recreation is implementing, to ensure responsibilities are spread over a larger number of people rather than having duties concentrated among a few people.
The issue in the streets/traffic division was capital assets, with the audit focusing on how the division handles inventory of its assets, especially bulk items. Crawford said it is difficult to track bulk items, but that problem is partially due to the fact the use of bulk items — such as gravel — is spread across multiple divisions/departments.
Inventory practices were looked at in both areas, with auditors saying Parks and Recreation and streets/traffic don't have a clear-cut asset tracking system. Now, the city's system uses an asset ID, a barcode number and a division/department number painted on the capital asset. Auditors said about half of the capital assets tested didn't have barcodes, although they all had numbers painted on them and descriptions in the system.
Their suggestion: create a new capital asset policy that uses some combination of the three different asset systems now used, for a more manageable identification system.
Council members offered some feedback on the process, with Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh saying he believes there is "too much cash thrown around." Fortenbaugh asked if a future suggestion can be for the City of Lawton to move toward a cashless system. Crawford said while that is an option, some divisions — utility services (the water department) and Parks and Recreation — cannot eliminate cash completely.
"Some (residents) couldn't pay without using cash," Crawford said.