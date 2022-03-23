APACHE — A recent audit of the Town of Apache found fraud in all levels of government.
The Town of Apache held a meeting Tuesday to discuss pervasive fraud and mismanagement found in an audit of Apache government for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Most of the meeting consisted of a presentation by Kimberly Furrh, an auditor hired by Apache officials. Before the presentation, the packed room of attendees were told that there would be no time afterward to question the auditor.
“We found a lot of things wrong,” Furrh said. “And I told them, ‘You need a comprehensive audit,’ and the mayor agreed to undertake a full audit.”
After taking a closer look, Furrh said that she and her team of CPAs found evidence of fraud in all levels of Apache government.
“Every place we looked extended the area we were looking at, to put it mildly,” Furrh said.
According to Furrh, when audited, towns and cities will usually have about one or two instances of possible fraud. The report given by Furrh and Associates lists 25 individual instances of fraud and mismanagement of funds.
“There are so many problems we can’t rely on the data to tell us where the money was spent,” Furrh said. “Documents were missing, documents were deleted, some documents may have never existed, we can’t say.”
A notable instance of possible fraud was the payment of $207,000 to the Apache Ambulance Service.
The Apache Ambulance Service lost its non-profit status for failure to submit accurate tax reports for five years in a row. Under state law, any for-profit organization that receives more than $50,000 must have a contractual agreement with the town or city. The Apache Ambulance Service had no such contract.
Additionally, the Apache Ambulance Service did not keep records of how it allocated the $207,000 from Apache taxpayers.
The money would have been allocated by Apache’s former town clerk, who has since been replaced by Eugena Montgomery. The former town clerk and the director of the Apache Ambulance Service are sisters, a fact that, when mentioned, elicited surprised laughter from the audience.
The same former clerk, who was unnamed in the final audit report, overpaid herself in payroll records, dividing her payroll amount by 24, as though she were paid twice monthly, instead of the accurate 26, as though she were paid every two weeks. She then paid herself the 24 pay period amount 26 times.
Utilities payments were also an area of concern for the audit. No instances were documented of Apache citizens being charged late fees or experiencing service interruptions, even though, according to meeting attendees, they had been charged late fees. Additionally, there were several instances of Apache residents not being charged for utility service and adjustments at all.
In one instance, an Apache resident was not charged for utilities and service for 12 years.
These are only some examples of fraud uncovered in the audit, and Furrh said the audit is incomplete, with information for 2020 still being collected. However, the current Apache Board of Trustees elected to hold a meeting before the final report was finished in the interest of transparency, according to Apache Mayor Travis Head.
Montgomery, the new clerk, said that newly elected Apache officials have been working to reverse the fraud and mismanagement of their predecessors.
“We would like to let you all know that all but maybe one or two of the items in this report have been corrected,” Montgomery said.