A Duncan man was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital following an ATV wreck on a gravel roadway Saturday night in Grady County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Austin L. Langford, 31, was admitted to OU Trauma in fair condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.
Langford was driving a Yamaha four-wheeler eastbound on Grady County Road 1497 shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control on the gravel-type roadway northwest of Rush Springs while attempting to make a turn and he overturned, Trooper Tyler Shelby reported. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The trooper reported that speeding on the gravel road was the cause of the wreck.