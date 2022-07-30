CARNEGIE — An ATV that failed to stop at a highway was struck and its driver is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital.
Chandler Pettit, 29, of Apache, was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition with head, limb and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Pettit was driving a Polaris Ranger westbound on a gravel Caddo County road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oklahoma 58, Trooper Russell Boswell reported. He was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by Christopher McCloud that was traveling southbound on Oklahoma 58, about 8 miles south of Carnegie.
Pettit, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected about 15 feet, Boswell reported.
McCloud, 43, of Carnegie, was treated and released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, as were his passengers, Tonya Langston, 38, of Carnegie, and a 15-year-old Carnegie girl, the report states.
Boswell reported Pettit’s condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation.
