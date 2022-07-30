Lights
Comstock

CARNEGIE — An ATV that failed to stop at a highway was struck and its driver is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Chandler Pettit, 29, of Apache, was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition with head, limb and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.