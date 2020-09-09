DUNCAN — Two men received medical treatment for a Monday night ATV wreck in Stephens County that investigators believe happened due to a combination of driving too fast and alcohol.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jon D. Christian, 58, of Duncan, was hospitalized at Duncan Regional Hospital in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Christian was a passenger in a Can Am Maverick ATV sport vehicle driven by Russell W. Rylant that was traveling in a pasture one-half mile west of Duncan shortly after 10:15 p.m. when the wreck happened, according to Trooper Darin Carman. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt and Christian ended up pinned under the 1,300-pound sport vehicle.
Rylant, 60, of Duncan, traveled in a personal vehicle to Duncan Regional where he was treated and released with head injuries, the report states.
Although the wreck remains under investigation, Carman reported that Rylant had an odor of alcohol and blamed driving too fast for the wreck.