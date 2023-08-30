RANDLETT — An ATV wreck with a pickup making a U-turn in southeast Cotton County Tuesday night left a Walters man hospitalized in Texas.
Christian G. Harris, 26, was flown to United Regional in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in stable condition with internal and external head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Harris was driving a Yamaha ATV eastbound on Oklahoma 70 shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Dylan L. Scofi was attempting to make a U-turn on a county road, Trooper Dalas Anderson reported. The ATV collided with the truck 8 miles east of Randlett.
Harris was not wearing a seatbelt, the report states.
Scofi, 29, of Geronimo, was not injured.
The condition of Harris and what caused the wreck remain under investigation.
