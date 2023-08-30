Lights
Comstock

RANDLETT — An ATV wreck with a pickup making a U-turn in southeast Cotton County Tuesday night left a Walters man hospitalized in Texas.

Christian G. Harris, 26, was flown to United Regional in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in stable condition with internal and external head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

