OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s top cop is teaming up with the Oklahoma Better Business Bureaus® to offer the public insights to protect businesses and customers during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to support Oklahomans through the COVID-19 pandemic and offer insight into current scams, price-gouging reports, and varying resources available, Mike Hunter, Oklahoma Attorney General and the Better Business Bureaus® serving Central and Eastern Oklahoma teamed up to provide the community with a free, pre-recorded (4.22.2020) virtual conference, according to a statement from Hunter’s office.
The conference, “How consumers and businesses can protect themselves during COVID-19” is available on Better Business Bureaus® Serving Central and Eastern Oklahoma’s YouTube accounts:
The video recording includes information about:
•Stimulus checks.
•Fake COVID-19 test kits.
•COVID-19 related scam phone calls or emails.
•How to defer payments with vendors and protect business assets.
•Fraudulent small business applications or grants
•Business continuity.
The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Unit is tasked with watching out for consumer and business scams. That’s through enforcement of many state and federal laws that protect consumers against deceptive, unfair and fraudulent business practices. When appropriate, the consumer unit will take legal action to remedy violations of these laws.
In 2019, the Consumer Protection Unit in the Attorney General’s Office filed felony charges in 24 cases, a record for the unit.
During the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Hunter’s office has been on the forefront of combatting fraud and price gouging. According to the statement, after the president’s emergency declaration, the attorney general immediately reallocated agents and attorneys to help with the volume of investigations in the Consumer Unit.