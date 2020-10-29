A man accused of a failed robbery and trying to get away from police on a bicycle is in jail on $30,000 bond.
David Scott Holt, 28, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of attempted second-degree robbery, records indicate. With three prior convictions, the crime is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Holt is accused of trying to rob a woman at what was believed to be gunpoint Sunday morning at a southwest Lawton Dollar General. Police responded shortly after 9:45 a.m. to the store, 1303 SW 30th, and several dropped into pursuit with the suspect who was fleeing on a bicycle, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was caught and brought back to the store.
An employee told police that Holt had come in and began acting strange. She said he was trying on clothes in the middle of the store and, after all the other customers left, began inquiring about a cellphone, the affidavit states. When she let him see a phone, she said he told her he was going to rob her. She told police she talked him out of it and he left. According to the affidavit, she was shaken because she felt her life was in danger because “of Holt’s demeanor and his actions that lead her to believe he was holding a gun in the front pocket of his hoodie.”
Holt has prior felony convictions: December 2014, Lamar County, Texas, theft of property; April 2015, theft of property; October 2017, theft of property, records indicate.
Holt returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference.