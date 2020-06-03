Following a wild chase through Lawton Tuesday afternoon, an Elk City attempted murder suspect was taken into custody after taking the chase off-road near Northwest 2nd Street and Ferris Avenue.
Police received information earlier in the day that the attempted murder suspect might be hiding in north Lawton and that he was driving a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Brad Delozier said the vehicle, a silver pickup, was located and when officers attempted to make an arrest, the driver and a passenger fled.
The vehicle turned northbound on Railroad Street with several police and U.S. Marshal vehicles in pursuit. For a short time the pursuit went off-road before the truck came to a stop.
The suspect was taken into custody behind Dick’s Sporting Goods, 261 NW 2nd, Delozier said. A female passenger was also taken into custody. Animal Welfare officers took a dog into custody as well.
The man and woman were taken to the Lawton City Jail. Delozier said charges may be filed in Comanche County against the driver before he is returned to Beckham County.
The pursuit was through busy traffic and, although there were several close calls, the truck didn’t hit any vehicles, Delozier said. He reminded drivers that, if sirens are heard and lights are seen at any time but especially during a pursuit, drivers should pull over to the right.
In the end, the operation was successful, Delozier said.
“Anytime everybody can go home safely … it’s a good day,” he said.