COMANCHE — The Stephens County version of the Cain and Abel story has ended with one brother in jail on $200,000 bond.
Kaleb Andrew Cast, 21, of Comanche, made his initial appearance last week in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Cast is accused of using his Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck as a weapon to hit his brother during a May 31 argument.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Comanche police were called to the home around 9:15 p.m. on the report of a person hit by a pickup driven by his brother. The brothers’ grandfather called police and said the one brother had come to his house and said Cast had hit him with the truck.
Investigators found Cast at his home sitting on the ground near the passenger rear tire of the truck. He asked if his brother was OK and said they’d had a fight and he hit him with the truck, the affidavit states.
Investigators detected an alcoholic odor from Cast and he admitted to drinking three beers and smoking marijuana earlier in the day. He had bloodshot and glassy eyes and was unable to pass the field sobriety test, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and taken to the Stephens County Detention Center.
Cast, who is held on $200,000 bond with stipulations he stay sober and have no contact with the witnesses, returns to court at 9 a.m. July 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.