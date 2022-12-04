ANADARKO — Investigators said a 20-year-old woman mad at her cousin for bringing a sick baby to the house is now in jail for assaulting her, another 10-year-old girl and grandmother.
Nyvea Lin Sankadota, of Anadarko, made her initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where she received felony charges of child abuse and aggravated assault and battery after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Anadarko Police Officer Jordan Stone was called around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 22 to 408 W. Texas regarding a domestic assault. He found Sankadota’s cousin, crying and holding a cloth to her red and swollen left cheek, and a 10-year-old, outside, the probable cause affidavit states. There was also a small, bleeding cut near her hairline.
The cousin said Sankadota was inside hitting her 71-year-old grandmother who was on oxygen. Stone said Sankadota was screaming and agitated; various household items were broken and thrown about the house, according to the affidavit.
The grandmother told Stone Sankadota was mad his brother brought a 3-month-old over while her child, who was there, was sick. She and the cousin got into an argument, started throwing things and then hit her several times in the face, the affidavit states. EMTs checked the elderly woman’s condition and she declined further medical care.
Stone noticed the 10-year-old’s cheek was swollen. She said when Sankadota started dumping out the cousin’s medications she tried to intervene. That’s when, she said, Sankadota shoved her.
When she saw Sankadota hit the cousin, she tried again to intervene, the girl said her face was punched, according to the affidavit. She ran next door to the neighbor’s after that.
Sankadota told Stone she’d been angry and continued to be “irate and not cooperative,” according to the officer. When being taken into custody, she put her child between the officers so they couldn’t handcuff her, the affidavit states. Eventually she relented and was arrested.
An uncle took custody of Sankadota’s child.
Due to a delayed sentence for her May conviction for aggravated assault and battery, she faces between two years to life in prison for the child abuse charge.
A $10,000 bond was set for revocation of the May conviction and another $10,000 set for the latest charges.
Sankadota next appears in court for a sentence revocation conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, records indicate.