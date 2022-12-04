ANADARKO — Investigators said a 20-year-old woman mad at her cousin for bringing a sick baby to the house is now in jail for assaulting her, another 10-year-old girl and grandmother.

Nyvea Lin Sankadota, of Anadarko, made her initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where she received felony charges of child abuse and aggravated assault and battery after former felony conviction, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

