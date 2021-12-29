Sports recreation can be tied to economic development, according to the project manager who helped oversee creation of Lawton’s first parks master plan.
Nate Clair, with Halff Associates, said Lawton has a need for new and modern athletic fields and facilities, to include tournament-style sports fields.
“That is the best thing to do for economic development,” Clair said, adding quality fields will draw regional play to Lawton, citing an argument city leaders have been making in recent years: the family and friends who accompany players to Lawton will spend money here.
Those were among the sports-related recommendations made by the parks master plan that Halff Associates spent almost a year recreating for the City of Lawton, after analyzing the city’s four sports complexes in Ahlschlager and McMahon parks in south Lawton, Eastside Park in east Lawton and Grandview Park in west Lawton. Matched with private sports facilities provided by the Lawton YMCA, Lawton Soccer Club, Lawton Public Schools, Cameron University and Fort Sill, those facilities provide for a variety of youth and adult sports, according to the report.
But, there is a need for more, Clair said.
The City of Lawton’s sports facilities offer 20 public youth baseball fields and five adult softball fields: eight each at Ahschlager and Grandview, five at McMahon and four at Eastside. Ahlschlager Park is used for coach pitch, tee ball and flag football. Softball and football are played at Eastside, while baseball and football are played at Grandview Park and the four adjacent Lawton Public Schools. McMahon Park hosts adult softball.
In terms of other sports, basketball and volleyball are played at city recreation centers, while city parks offer 73 backstops for basketball and softball games. The city has 24 public multipurpose fields that can be used for practice or pick-up soccer or football games, but there are no “designated programmed practice field locations” within Lawton, according to Halff’s analysis. There also are no regulation soccer fields maintained by the City of Lawton; the Big Green soccer complex and its 35 fields are owned by Lawton Soccer Club.
While there are some amenities belonging to the YMCA, Lawton Public Schools and Cameron University, Halff’s report said the City of Lawton still should consider upping its game, in terms of providing quality fields that can support tournament-style events. That’s why one of the report’s recommendations is creating more practice fields, to keep the real fields “play quality,” Clair said.
The existing condition of city sports fields “acts as a deterrent to attracting more regional tournament plan,” the report states. Specific recommendations for improvements to outdoor fields and courts include making them ADA-accessible, improving the surface conditions, replacing nets and fencing, reconditioning turf, and updating support buildings. Some have been targeted for additional fields: Lee West Park in southwest Lawton is a natural site, the report states.
The report and Halff also applauded City of Lawton plans to move forward with an indoor youth sports complex, a project spearheaded by local businessmen who won a concession from city leaders for designation of up to $8 million in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program for that $11 million, 86,000-square-foot complex.
The complex “presents an opportunity for a premier facility for indoor soccer, basketball and volleyball, and could serve as a revenue generator for the City,” the report states. Halff said consideration should be given to designating an outside authority to manage the sports complex, freeing city staff to “focus on maintaining parks and administering programs.”
City leaders already have said the complex will be located in Elmer Thomas Park, a recommendation the master plan made because that location could “draw from existing visitor traffic there and the site’s visibility from I-44.” City officials outlined a plan earlier this month that would place the complex south of Lake Helen, in an area of the park close to the monument area along Northwest 3rd Street.