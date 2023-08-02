OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

According to the ME’s preliminary autopsy report, Athena’s probable cause of death was determined to be from acute pneumonia that complicated her malnutrition. She weighed 24 pounds at the time of death, and was less than 3rd percentile for her weight-for-height, according to the report.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

