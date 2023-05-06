ANADARKO — The birth mother of a child found dead in Grady County earlier this year is wanted for allegations she neglected her children by leaving them with the couple accused of involvement in the 4-year-old’s death. 

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Jasmin Brownfield, 27, of Stillwater, for two counts of child neglect by abandonment, records indicate. She is the biological mother of Athena Brownfield.

