ANADARKO — The birth mother of a child found dead in Grady County earlier this year is in jail for allegations she neglected her children by leaving them with the couple accused of involvement in the 4-year-old’s death.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Jasmin Adina Kay Brownfield, 27, of Stillwater, for two counts of child neglect by abandonment, records indicate. She is the biological mother of Athena Brownfield.
Caddo County jail records indicate Brownfield was booked into jail at 1:46 p.m. Friday.
Brownfield left Athena and her 5-year-old sister with Alysia and Ivon Adams III over a year ago while experiencing mental health issues that left her feeling she couldn’t care for the children properly, according to the warrant affidavit.
During her interviews with investigators, Brownfield admitted she didn’t notify the Department of Human Services about where the children were living. She also admitted to failing to provide paperwork for the girls to be enrolled in school or receive routine medical care, the affidavit states.
Investigators first learned the children were living with the Adams’ after Athena was discovered missing after the older girl alerted a postal carrier on Jan. 10 that she had been home alone. Investigators realized Athena was missing after speaking with Alysia Adams that day and a large search was begun that lasted for days until the Jan. 17 recovery of her remains on land in Grady County.
Alysia Adams told investigators her husband, Ivon Neil Adams III, had beat the girl to death the night of Christmas 2022 at their home in Cyril, according to her arrest warrant affidavit. In the next day’s early morning hours, she said he buried her on the land outside of Rush Springs.
Investigators said recovered phone data backed up the claim of Ivon Adams’ travels.
Ivon Adams took the couple’s four biological children to his wife’s family in Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 7. Athena’s 5-year-old sister, also in the Adams’ care, was left at the home, apparently alone. Social media posts by Alysia Adams that have since been removed stated she’d spent the weekend in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed it was Athena’s body that was recovered. The cause and manner of the 4-year-old’s death has not been released and no additional information is being released due to a gag order put in place by the Caddo County District Court.
Ivon Adams was taken into custody in Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 12 following the issuance of a first-degree murder and child neglect arrest warrant. After waiving extradition, he made his initial appearance Jan. 20 in Caddo County District Court for the warrant allegations. He is being held on no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 25, records indicate.
Alysia Adams was taken into custody on Jan. 12, made her initial appearance for two counts of child neglect and is being held on $500,000 bond, records indicate. She returns to court at 9 a.m. on May 18.