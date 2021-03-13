The Lawton and Altus Armed Services YMCA of Oklahoma locations will celebrate their grand reopenings Tuesday and Thursday with drive-through events.
Attendees will meet the staff, receive welcome bags and find out more about the ASYMCA.
The Altus and Lawton sites of the ASYMCA of Oklahoma closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic. During that time new Executive Director Sara Orellana-Paape came on board with the mission to reorganize and restructure the organization to better meet the needs of soldiers and their families, Orellana-Paape said.
“We reassessed our mission and core programs and realized we were not meeting the mission of the organization,” Orellana-Paape said. “We took the opportunity during the lockdowns to refocus our efforts and work to ensure we are 100 percent fulfilling our mission.”
Prior to the shutdown, the organization was focused primarily on childcare, said Orellana-Paape. The programs the organization is now offering are specifically designed to strengthen military families, she said, which includes launching in-person classes soon.
During the closure, the organization was able to restart its Hero’s Pantry in September as well as host all holiday programming. Orellana-Paape said the organization served over 4,000 airmen and soldiers during the holidays.
However, the main building on the Lawton campus is still closed after winter storms caused fire suppression pipes to burst and flood the facility. The facilities were badly damaged during the winter storm and they do not have a timeline for reopening the building, but all programs and services have been moved to an adjacent building, Orellana-Paape said.
Programs offered include:
•Operation Little Learners — a class to help parents learn how to be their child’s first teacher
•Operation Hero — an after school enrichment program for military children
•Military Welcome Center located at the Lawton Airport — a place for military to catch their breath when traveling. Located in the Lawton Airport
•Airmen Against Drunk Driving — a volunteer program to support designated drivers in Altus
•Morale Lifting Events — events specifically designed to lift military family spirits
The Lawton branch is located at 900 Cache Road. Phone number is 580-355-5520.
The Altus branch is located at 308 N. 1st Street. The phone number is 580-481-6523.