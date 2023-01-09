Allegations of throwing an elbow to a female corrections officer’s face and spitting on another officer have been leveled against a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate.

On Thursday, Dreshawn E. Smith, 27, was charged with felony counts of assault and battery on a police officer and prisoner placing bodily fluids on a government employee, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to 20 years more in prison if convicted of the assault.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.