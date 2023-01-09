Allegations of throwing an elbow to a female corrections officer’s face and spitting on another officer have been leveled against a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate.
On Thursday, Dreshawn E. Smith, 27, was charged with felony counts of assault and battery on a police officer and prisoner placing bodily fluids on a government employee, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to 20 years more in prison if convicted of the assault.
Smith is accused of striking the female corrections officer in the face with his elbow while resisting leaving his cell at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, for a medical check on Oct. 13, 2022, the probable cause affidavit states. The officer suffered a cut to her top lip, bruising on her right arm and a minor shoulder injury, investigators said.
While being removed from the pod to another cell, Smith is accused of spitting on another corrections officer.
Smith has four prior felony convictions from Payne County: April 2015, possession of a firearm after previous juvenile adjudication and attempted larceny from a person at night; and June 2016 and September 2017, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, each time, records indicate.
