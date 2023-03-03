DUNCAN — A Stephens County man pleaded guilty Thursday to attempting to run over his former neighbor.
Daniel Colby Riggins, 48, of Duncan, entered his plea to a count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Stephens County District Court, records indicate.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham bestowed a 12-year suspended sentence for Riggins’ plea. He is to have no less than two years Department of Corrections Probation and Parole supervision, undergo an anger management evaluation and have no contact with the victim in the case.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 13, 2022, for Riggins for the charge. He made his initial court appearance 17 days later. He has been free on $50,000 bond since then.
Riggins pleaded guilty to trying to run down his former neighbor while she said she was working on her flower bed. She told investigators he’d lived in the back apartment of the duplex before that day.
According to the victim, Riggins and a woman had pulled up and accused her of getting them evicted. She said Riggins drove toward her, “coming within inches from running me over,” the warrant affidavit states.
Riggins has two prior Stephens County felony convictions from September 2011 for receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property and driving under the influence, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
