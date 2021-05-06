A 35-year-old man found guilty by a jury in March of kidnapping and violently assaulting his family was sentenced Wednesday to serve over 440 years in prison.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s sentence exceeds the recommended sentence suggested by the jury.
Rick Adam Verdin was found guilty on March 24 of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of kidnapping and a count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, first-degree rape, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping.
He was found not guilty of rape by instrumentation and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, records indicate.
Verdin received a life sentence for the child abuse charge and 40 years per count of first-degree rape and performing a lewd act in the presence of a minor, 30 years for both counts of assault with a deadly weapon and all four counts of kidnapping, and another 4 years for the firearm charge, records indicate. All counts run consecutively.
Six of the 11 sentences have stipulations Verdin must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. The State of Oklahoma recognizes just over 38 ½-years is the 85 percent mark for life sentences.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka described the incident that led to Verdin’s conviction as “traumatic and vile.”
Verdin was arrested following a police standoff the morning of July 16, 2019, after his wife, who had been inside the home, slipped away to call for help.
She testified Verdin was high on methamphetamine, had several weapons and had barricaded himself and her children inside of the home, and was threatening anyone trying to come inside with violence. Over the course of the trial, evidence and testimony would paint a picture of terror, according to Cabelka.
In victim impact statements filed with the court, the survivors of the ordeal described dealing with post-traumatic stress and emotional and physical damage that remains.