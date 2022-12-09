Cuffs

DUNCAN — Charges have been filed against a homeless man after he was accused of assaulting a clerk at a Duncan Gas Mart.

Duncan Police Officer Jeffery Williams stated he was called to the store, 3431 N. U.S. 81, around 10:19 p.m. Saturday regarding a man refusing to leave the bathroom. He later learned there had been a fight in front of the business.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

