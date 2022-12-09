DUNCAN — Charges have been filed against a homeless man after he was accused of assaulting a clerk at a Duncan Gas Mart.
Duncan Police Officer Jeffery Williams stated he was called to the store, 3431 N. U.S. 81, around 10:19 p.m. Saturday regarding a man refusing to leave the bathroom. He later learned there had been a fight in front of the business.
Kevin Sumbera approached the officer and said he’d acted in self-defense and that the other man needed to go to jail, the probable cause affidavit states. Williams thought the other man needed to go to the hospital.
“As I approached (the victim), I observed his nose to be bleeding and a laceration to the left side of his head,” Williams stated.
The injured man said he works at the store and had asked Sumbera to leave. With no response, he said he kicked Sumbera’s foot and it escalated into a full-blown assault, the affidavit states.
Two witnesses said they’d seen the assault from a restaurant across the street. They said Sumbera slammed the other man to the ground and began kicking and punching him while he was down, according to the affidavit. Another witness caught the assault on video and it matched their description, Williams stated.
Williams stated after arrest, Sumbera began making threats that he or his wife was going to “shoot all of you,” the affidavit states. It was learned he had active and county warrants.
The victim refused to go to the hospital at the time. He later sought care at Duncan Regional Hospital. His wife told Williams he’d suffered multiple contusions, a hairline fracture in his left wrist and a hairline fracture to his left ribs, according to the affidavit.
Charging information was filed Tuesday against Sumbera, 29, for a felony count of aggravated assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. As of Wednesday he hasn’t made his initial court appearance.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.