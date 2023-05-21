ANADARKO — The case against a man accused of trying to run a Caddo County medical marijuana grower and his wife over with his truck was dismissed Wednesday.
The Caddo County District Court dismissed the charges filed against Larry Hank Custard, 42, of Geary, for two felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate.
Charges dismissed without prejudice is a term that means they can be refiled again in the future.
Custard has been accused of being caught on a medical marijuana grow property near Bridgeport in the northern part of the county by its owner on Sept. 3, 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit. The owner told investigators Custard threatened him, his family and the marijuana plants before leaving. On the way out, he said Custard drove towards him and his wife before swerving away.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called again 10 days later when the owner said Custard again tried to run him and his wife over, the affidavit states. The owner followed Custard onto Interstate 40 before he stopped and spoke with a deputy.
Following his initial court appearance on Sept. 27, 2022, Custard has been free on $20,000 bond. With the dismissal of charges, his bond has been exonerated.
