Tape

ANADARKO — The case against a man accused of trying to run a Caddo County medical marijuana grower and his wife over with his truck was dismissed Wednesday.

The Caddo County District Court dismissed the charges filed against Larry Hank Custard, 42, of Geary, for two felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you