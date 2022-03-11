A Lawton man with a prior domestic abuse conviction is in jail after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her 12-year-old son.
Martin Flores Martinez, a.k.a. Pancho or Pancholin, 31, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with domestic abuse — assault and battery second and subsequent, records indicate. Due to prior convictions, the crime is punishable by up to eight years in prison.
Martinez was arrested after police were called to an assault around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 4600 block of Southeast Brighton. Officers met with the woman and her son.
She told police Martinez assaulted them, hitting the boy in the face and hitting and throwing her around when she tried to intervene, the probable cause affidavit states. Officers noticed a faint handprint on the boy’s face and scratching and bruising on the woman’s arms.
Martinez was found Tuesday afternoon at his parents’ house. A red car was seen backing up to the house and no one came out, the affidavit states. Its tags were also expired.
When the car left the driveway, it was pulled over. An officer approaching stated Martinez sat up from the back seat where he’d been lying down, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and taken to City Jail for domestic assault allegations.
Martinez has three prior felony convictions in October 2014 in Comanche County for assault with a dangerous weapon by use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, and for domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate.
Held on $400,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the woman and child, Martinez returns to court at 3 p.m. May 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.