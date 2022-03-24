DUNCAN — The case against a Stephens County man accused of trying to run over his then-girlfriend with a truck last summer was dismissed Wednesday.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham affirmed a motion to dismiss the felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon against Heath Ralls, 50, of Comanche, records indicate. A witness subpoena sent to the alleged victim was never returned.
Ralls was accused of trying to hit his then-girlfriend with his pickup during an argument in July 2021. He made his initial appearance and was charged on Oct. 20, 2021, records indicate.
Having been free on $10,000 bond, it will be exonerated and returned to Ralls.