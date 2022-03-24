Glass

DUNCAN — The case against a Stephens County man accused of trying to run over his then-girlfriend with a truck last summer was dismissed Wednesday.

Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham affirmed a motion to dismiss the felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon against Heath Ralls, 50, of Comanche, records indicate. A witness subpoena sent to the alleged victim was never returned.

Ralls was accused of trying to hit his then-girlfriend with his pickup during an argument in July 2021. He made his initial appearance and was charged on Oct. 20, 2021, records indicate.

Having been free on $10,000 bond, it will be exonerated and returned to Ralls.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

