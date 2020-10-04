In February 2013, Garrett Shaw beat Guthrie’s Conner Howard in the Oklahoma wrestling finals in the 220 category. Following fight all over the mat, the then-senior MacArthur Highlander recorded a resounding 8-3 victory.
While that match was a tough one, it’s nothing compared to the fight underway for the 24 year old. This time, his competitor is Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and it’s a battle for life, according to his father, Darry Shaw.
“He’ll go straight paralyzed sometimes for an hour and can’t even move,” the father said of his son. “He said it’s like wrestling an invisible person and I don’t know where they’re coming from. He told me, ‘I’m not used to losing but I don’t know how to win this one.’ It’s been rough.”
Garrett was diagnosed with the degenerative disease that affects the central nervous system and disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body. But it’s effect began showing itself the summer of 2019.
An electrician by trade, Darry said his son began being affected by heat while working on a job on post. His next job took him to the construction of Eisenhower Middle School. Summer was kicking in and he just couldn’t do it, he said. In wrestling, being used to heat is part of the sport. It’s never been a problem before.
“He didn’t know what was going on; he had to quit,” he said.
Garrett began doing odd jobs and buying and selling cars and gold. Darry said, “he was always hustling.” In a burst, the disease struck quickly.
“He didn’t have any balance,” he said. “He was a state champion wrestler, balance and strength was his thing. But almost immediately, he began walking like an old man.”
In seeking medical help, Darry said he was finally able to get Garrett into the Muscular Sclerosis Center in Oklahoma City. But it was also when COVID-19 struck and “he got caught right in the middle of it.” The progression of MS has been swift.
“Young males, it jumps on them harder than anybody else,” Darry said. “I think the stronger male that you are, the worse it jumps on you. I’ve met others who have had a similar deterioration, but they’ve all said they’ve never seen it attack anyone like it has him.”
A strong kid, Garrett had decided not to follow any of the Division I college wrestling offers he had after graduation, Darry said, “that wasn’t his passion anymore.”
“He didn’t want to be old and beat up and can’t get around,” he said. “And now he’s young and can’t get around.”
“I’ve been sick maybe two times in my whole life and my son has too,” he continued. “This is totally new to us.”
Medical treatment has been a difficult pathway to travel, according to Darry. A six month infusion of a drug actually made things worse for Garrett.
“It took us a year to get something more than Tylenol,” he said. “He’s just getting beat up and beat up a lot of the days.”
Once strapping and healthy, Garrett has difficulty walking and falls down seven or eight times a day, Darry said. The father said he’s grateful his son wrestled and knows how to fall or he’d probably have been hurt severely by now.
Along with fighting the disease, Darry said the medical system is another battlefield that has led to disappointment.
“We haven’t had a lot of help, medically, in this country,” he said. “Jumping all the hoops to get what he needs is difficult. The timing of the whole thing has been the worst thing. It was hard enough, but now you’re fighting the system itself.”
On Wednesday of this week, Darry said there was some hopeful news. In two months, he’ll be accompanying Garrett to Mexico for stem cell replacement therapy. Nothing tried here has helped.
About $30,000 is going to be the cost for the therapy. Darry said he and his father put in their savings to make it happen. Good friend of the family, Chris Caldwell Sr. said he’s taking it as a calling to help this family out.
“The boy is in critical shape,” he said. “I feel sorry for him. It’s the aggressive form of MS. It’s terrible. Here he was, a great kid, life getting started for him and look at what happens.”
To assist, Caldwell is putting together a benefit fund raiser. He said the community kinda owes Darry and his brother Terry Shaw a debt of gratitude. The brothers, known artists, have done work throughout the town, not to mention their series of murals that make Lawton a truly public art gallery.
“If we can’t help out hometown people who put it on the line for our hometown businesses then what are we here for?” he asked.
“They’re artists is what they are and they’re premiere artists at that.”
On Oct. 24, Darry and Terry will be painting a mural of the band The Eagles on the side of Russell’s Donuts at Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. Caldwell is hoping that can be a point to offer the funds raised from the effort and, hopefully, garner some new donations that day.
“This is no sham,” he said. “They work all over this town and they do the best work and take care of the customers. We should take care of them.”
Darry said he’s grateful that people take such concern for his family, especially his son in need. But right now, his primary focus is on getting to Mexico for the procedure. Stem cell replacement strips the immune system and jump starts it again, he said. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s a chance that needs to be taken, he said.
“We just don’t have any other options,” he said.
“We just have to roll the dice right now and hope we’re ones it gives some help to.”