WALTERS — Walters Public Schools will be able to provide more resources to its students and teachers this year thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.
The gift was announced today at Walters High School’s cafeteria during a back-to-school lunch provided by Arvest. Hal Labyer, Nita Mitchell, Tina Burch-Lee and Craig Taliaferro of Arvest Bank were on hand to present the check.
“Arvest has always been really supportive of our district. They’ve donated over $65,000 over the last 12 years, and this has come at the perfect time because of budget cuts,” Walters Public Schools Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said. “It’ll allow us to do things we wouldn’t we have been able to do with it. We definitely appreciate the funding, but we especially appreciate the partnership we have with Arvest Bank.”
Dedmon said the funds will be used to prepare for the district’s virtual learning program. The district has had to purchase Boardwork, a tool that lets teachers put lesson plans online and allow teaching to continue whether or not the students or the teacher is in the classroom. Students in Walters this year have a choice between traditional and virtual learning.
“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help Walters Public Schools provide resources to both its teachers and its students,” Hal Labyer, Duncan Community President of Arvest Bank said. “Education is one of the most important aspects in a child’s life, and Arvest takes great pride in being able to help such a crucial area of development.”