The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma’s mission to be on the leading edge of new ways to help patients was given a boost thanks to a $33,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation in November.
The funds will be used to purchase a new treatment planning computer server and updated tools that create electron blocks to treat skin cancer. Arvest Bank’s Angela Spradlin, Ron Martin and Shelly Fields were on hand to present the check.
“We were very surprised and delighted when we heard about the donation. We appreciate Arvest Bank, which has been a big supporter of the Cancer Center since its inception and continues to be,” COO of Cancer Centers Lane Hooton said. “We were due to replace some of the equipment, and we’ve installed a new piece that allows us to perform a service we’ve never had in Southwest Oklahoma.”
The tools used to create the electron blocks to treat skin cancer are used for nearly all skin cancer patients. They can produce custom blocks molded to fit the shape of the area to be treated.
“The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma are a vital part of our community and provide an invaluable service to all of Southwest Oklahoma,” said President and CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma David Madigan. “The new equipment will allow them to help their patients overcome their illnesses. We’re proud the Arvest Foundation chose to support the Cancer Centers’ purpose.”