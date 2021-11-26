Representatives from Arvest Bank recently presented a check to Lawton Public Schools’ high school band directors on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.
The donation totals $50,500 to be split between the three high school band programs, according to a press release from Lawton Public Schools.
David Madigan, president and CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma, offered some insight as to what sparked the donation.
“The arts are very important to us, and we know how integral they are to the development of our children,” Madigan said in the press release. “We’ve been searching for ways to help both Lawton Public Schools and the arts in our community, so when we heard of this opportunity, we felt it fit perfectly.”
The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others — focusing on education, economic development, and quality of life, according to the press release.
“We are thankful to the Arvest Foundation and their ongoing commitment to support the needs in our area,” Madigan said.
Larry Hatch, band director for MacArthur High School, discusses the impact of this donation on band programs.
“Purchasing new equipment is vital for us to continue offering LPS students quality instruments to play,” Hatch said in the press release. “We are extremely thankful to Arvest Bank for their generous contribution to the three high school bands to help us in this endeavor.”
The Foundation receives recommendations on potential grantees and considers how each one works to facilitate positive changes in line with the Foundation’s mission.