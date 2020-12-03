The Arvest Foundation donated $5,000 to Lawton Community Foundation’s program to fund grants and scholarships in September.
“We appreciate businesses and organizations such as the Arvest Foundation stepping forward to make a donation to help us do the things that benefit the community,” Lawton Community Foundation president David Towe said in a press release. “These donations are a large part of why we were able to award $82,000 in grants in September and give out 10 scholarships to high schools seniors averaging $2,000 apiece in April. The Lawton Community Foundation takes great pride in supporting our community, and we’re so happy other organizations share that same passion.”
The Lawton Community Foundation has two main programs that will benefit from the Arvest Foundation’s donation: fund matching grants and community grants. The matching grants are for organizations that have an endowment fund with LCF while the community grants are open to any 501c3 that applies.
“The Lawton Community Foundation helps so many organizations that are working to enhance our community’s future,” said President and CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma David Madigan. “We are thrilled the Arvest Foundation chose to help such a great organization further its important mission.”