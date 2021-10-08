DUNCAN — The Arvest Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Toy Shop in Duncan, which provides gifts to less-fortunate children.
The gift was announced Wednesday. Hal Labyer of Arvest Bank was on hand to present the check.
The funds will help Toy Shop of Duncan purchase supplies, gifts, clothing and other items the shop needs to help its volunteers fulfill its mission to help an estimated 1,200 children have a Christmas.
“We were absolutely thrilled because it’s one of the largest donations we’ll get. It means so much in helping to provide for the kids we serve,” said Kim Davis, Executive Director of Duncan Toy Shop. “We spend $40-$50 on each child, so it takes quite a bit to provide for all them. It is so encouraging for the Arvest Foundation to make this type of investment. It lets us know we have the support of the community, and it makes us feel like we’re getting the encouragement to continue our mission. With the coronavirus, we’re not sure if we’ll have the same number of children or more to help, but this donation will help us be more prepared for either situation.”
“The Toy Shop of Duncan has done so much for the children in Duncan that it is an honor to be able to make this donation,” Arvest Bank Duncan community president Hal Labyer said. “The work the volunteers put in year-round to ensure they have the materials and funding to help all of these kids is a true testament to their love of the community.”