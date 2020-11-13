Arvest Bank has awarded nine teachers in Southwest Oklahoma $500 prizes as part of its “We Love Teachers” campaign. A total of 160 awards, totaling $80,000, are being given this year throughout Arvest’s footprint.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 5. And nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
“Arvest celebrates these teachers and is so happy to recognize them in this way,” Arvest president and CEO David Madigan said. “We hope this prize makes their jobs a little easier. We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers in all the communities we serve. We know how much teachers mean to our children and the vital roles they play.”