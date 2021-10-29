Arvest Bank announced nine teachers in Southwest Oklahoma have been awarded $500 prizes as part of its “We Love Teachers” campaign.
A total of 154 awards, totaling $77,000, are being given this year throughout Arvest’s footprint.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Sept. 13 and nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page. The winners in Southwest Oklahoma are:
• Jill Barron, Marlow Elementary
• Brittany Bollinger, Grand Elementary, Chickasha
• Shaylen Garrison, Elgin Lower Elementary School
• Melanie Harris, Central Middle School, Lawton
• Misti Hively, MacArthur High School, Lawton
• Keely Jared, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Duncan
• Samantha Peel, Mark Twain Elementary, Duncan
• Candra Ryans, Pioneer Elementary, Chickasha and
• Anita West, Elgin Middle School.
“Our teachers need support now more than ever and Arvest is thrilled to recognize these teachers in this way,” Arvest president and CEO of Southwest Oklahoma David Madigan said. “We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers everywhere. Our goal is to make the communities we serve better and we know teachers do that on a daily basis by making a positive impact on their students.”