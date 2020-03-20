Arvest Bank announced Thursday that it will close all branch lobbies and in-store branches in an effort to help its communities, customers and associates fight the spread of COVID-19.
The closures are effective beginning today. Arvest will continue to offer drive-thru and ATM services at all branches that feature those capabilities. Drive-thru hours for each location are available on arvest.com.
Additionally, customers who believe they have matters that require meeting with an Arvest banker may call (877) 848-8373 to request an appointment at a nearby branch location.
The bank encourages customers conducting routine transactions to use Arvest’s Online Banking with BlueIQ™ and Arvest GO mobile app platforms.
The bank is advising any loan and/or credit card customers dealing with hardship due to effects of COVID-19 to call (877) 483-2940 to discuss their options for assistance and payment deferrals. Customers needing assistance with a business loan should contact their loan officer.
Arvest’s general customer service line – (866) 952-9523 – remains available from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Central Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. The bank also offers a 24-Hour Account Information Line at (800) 601-8655.
Lobbies and in-store branches will remain closed until further notice.
Arvest encourages its customers to monitor arvest.com and/or its social media channels for any news related to the bank.